Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire more than 105 times

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 85 times in various areas of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Thus, Armenian armed forces, from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapqaraqoyunlu Gulustan villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Shuraabad Shirvanli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Merzili, Kengerli, Yusifjanli villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.