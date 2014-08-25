Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Chileburt village of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu village and unnamed heights of Goranboy region on August 24 and last night, Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.
