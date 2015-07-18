Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 95 times in a day using heavy machine guns

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 95 times in various areas of the frontline, using heavy machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenians from the positions of the village Dovegh of Noyemberyan region of Armenia fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the village of Kamarli of Gazakh region, from the positions in Aygepar village of Berd region fired on positions in the village of Alibeyli of Tovuz region, from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions near the village of Talish and Gulustan of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Terter region, Namirli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Sarijali, Garagashli, Marzili of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions in the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.