Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 9 times in a day

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region fired from positions located at Berkaber village of Ijevan region of Armenia.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region.