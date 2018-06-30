Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 86 times a day

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 86 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.