Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 82 times in a day

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 82 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and Vazashen village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.