Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 79 times a day

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam village of Gazakh region, in Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.