Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 70 times using sniper rifles and mortars

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 70 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles and mortars.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages and in nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veyselli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil regon, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.