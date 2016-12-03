Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 60 times throughout the day

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 60 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberian region, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village of Gazakh region, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.