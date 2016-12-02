Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 56 times throughout the day

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 56 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Dovekh village of Noyemberian region, nameless hills and Chinari village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, nameless hills and Kamarli village of Gazakh region and Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shirvanli, Chiragli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.