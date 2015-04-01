Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 51 times

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire using mortars and large-caliber machine guns in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 51 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kokhanabi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region; the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions in Paravakar villlage of Ijevan region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region took fire from Armenian positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.