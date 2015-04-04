Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 49 times

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire using mortars and large-caliber machine guns in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 49 times within a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Alibeyli village of Tovuz region from positions in the Aygepar village of Berd region, also on positions in the Kemerli village of Gazakh region from positions in the Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region from the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsky district of Armenia.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near the Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Bash Gervend, Marzili, Javahirli, Yusifjanly villages of Agdam region, Horadiz settlement, Gorgan, Garakhanbeily, Ashagi Seyidahmedli Fizuli region near the Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.