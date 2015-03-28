Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 44 times

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 44 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Gyzylhajili village of Gazakh region and Kohnegyshlag villages of Agstafa region from positions in the villages Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, and on positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region from the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Fired from Armenian positions the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located near the Talysh village of Goranboy region, Chilabyurt village of Terter region, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili, Garagashli, Namirli, Shirvanli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, populated settlements Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli of Fizuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region.

Armenian armed forces fire on positions of our armed forces also from the nameless heights in Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.