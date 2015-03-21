 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 44 times within a day

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces also underwent fire from the positions in the nameless heights

    Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 44 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Thus, the Armenian armed units from positions in the Vazashen village of Ijevan region fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless heights of Gazakh region also from positions in the village of Chinari of Berd region - on position located in the Agdam village of Tovuz region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces also underwent fire from positions near the villages of Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Garagashli, Kangarli, Saryjally, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Yusifjanly villages of Agdam region, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Garakhanbayli village of Fizuli region Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as from positions in the nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

    The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi