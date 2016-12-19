Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 33 times throughout the day

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 33 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.