Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 27 times in a day

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 27 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberian region, in nameless hills and Mosesgekh village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region, Kokhanabi, Muncuglu and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.