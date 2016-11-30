Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 20 times in a day

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 20 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and Muncuglu village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Tartar and Fuzuli regions.