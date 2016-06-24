Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 17 times in a day

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region fired from positions located at Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region of Armenia, also positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fire from positions located at Aghbulag, Alibayli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region of Berd region of Armenia.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located at unnamed heights located at Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.