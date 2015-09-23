Armenians violated ceasefire 159 times in a day

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 109 times.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Kohnegishlag village of Agstafa region and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Kengerli, Shuraabad, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, 159 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.