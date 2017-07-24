Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 155 times throughout the day

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 155 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.