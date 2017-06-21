Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 125 times a day

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 125 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 82 millimeter mortars (4 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.