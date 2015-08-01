Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 120 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 120 times throughout the day.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceasefire was violated in Talish, Tap Garagoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chayli village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Garagshli villages in Agdam, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli and Ashagi Abdurrahmanli villages in Fuzuli, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

The Armenians were silenced with a retaliatory fire.