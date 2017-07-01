Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (12 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.