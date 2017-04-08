Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.