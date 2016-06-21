Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 12 times in a day

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, and unnamed heights at Gazakh region fired from positions located at Paravakar village of Ijevan region of Armenia and unnamed heights.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at Shuraabad village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region.