Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 119 times a day

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 119 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces located in Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor, Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Ferehli, Gaymagli, Mezem villages and and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Alibeyli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and in Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Marzili, Shirvanli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.