Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 116 times a day

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy and Terter regions.