Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Goyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.