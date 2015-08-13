Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 108 times in a day

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 108 times within a day by using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Farahli Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh village of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Merzili villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Ashaghy Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.