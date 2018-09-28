Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 94 times throughout the day

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 94 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.