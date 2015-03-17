Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 40 times within a day

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 40 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani units at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu, Talish villages of Goranboy region, Chayli, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarjali, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Marzili, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Alkhanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.