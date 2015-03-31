Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 37 times within a day

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 37 times within a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region. Also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region took fire from Armenian positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.