Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli, Seyidli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.