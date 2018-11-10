Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.