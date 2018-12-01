 Top
    Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 29 times throughout the day

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

