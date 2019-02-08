 Top

Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 28 times

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

