Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 27 times

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Asrik Jirdakhan village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.