Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.