Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Javahirli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.