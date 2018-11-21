Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.