Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.