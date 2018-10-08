Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Baku, 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.