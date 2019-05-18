Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan, Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, on nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.