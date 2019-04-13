Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front. Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Saryjaly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.