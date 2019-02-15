Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 23 times

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.