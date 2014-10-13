 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 22 times

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated on the frontline 22 times in a day. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense, Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygedzor village of Berd region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli of Aghdam, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrayil, Goyarkh of Tartar, Kuropatkino and the unnamed heights of Khojavand region.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi