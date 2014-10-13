Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 22 times

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated on the frontline 22 times in a day. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense, Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygedzor village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli of Aghdam, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrayil, Goyarkh of Tartar, Kuropatkino and the unnamed heights of Khojavand region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.