Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Jafarli village of Gazakh region and in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.