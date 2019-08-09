Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Terter and Khojavend regions.