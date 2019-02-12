Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 21 times

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskepar village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.