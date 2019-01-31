Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.